SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Tue, 25
8 °C
Wed, 26
8 °C
Thu, 27
7 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Ice weather warning issued for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

    George Roberts

    Ice warning issued by Met Office

    Ice is expected to cause disruption and potential injury across Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough tomorrow (Wednesday).

    The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice for the entire south of England, which will be in place from midnight tonight until 10am on Wednesday.

    A mix of rain and hail showers are forecast to fall overnight, leaving surfaces wet. The temperature is then expected to fall below zero, freezing and forming icy patches in places.

    Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians should use caution on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, where icy patches could remain for most of the morning.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved