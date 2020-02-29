Berkshire patient tests positive for coronavirus

05:03PM, Saturday 29 February 2020
A patient from Berkshire has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Department of Health and Social Care confirmed a patient from the county has tested positive for the virus but no further information has been provided on where they are from.
A case in Gloucestershire, and one in Hertfordshire has also been announced, bringing the total of number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the UK to 23.
To date 10,483 people have been tested.
The confirmation came from chief medical officer, professor Chris Whitty and was tweeted from the Department of Health and Social Care Twitter account as follows:
Included in the above figures are three further patients in England who have tested positive for #COVID19, bringing the total number of UK cases to 23.— Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) February 29, 2020
Two have recently returned from Italy and the other from Asia.
Further details pic.twitter.com/2OotIPRLk5
