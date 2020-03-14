Coronavirus cases in Royal Borough rise to four

01:40PM, Saturday 14 March 2020
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Royal Borough has risen to four.
Yesterday (Friday), the government confirmed that three more people based in Windsor and Maidenhead have tested positive for COVID-19.
There had previously only been one confirmed case, which was announced on Monday.
As of yesterday, there are 797 confirmed cases in the UK, and ten confirmed deaths.
