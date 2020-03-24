Royal Borough food banks to receive £10,000 from council

The Royal Borough’s two food banks are set to receive £5,000 each from the council as it looks to support the community during the coronavirus outbreak.



Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) leader of the council, announced today (Tuesday) that Maidenhead Foodshare and Windsor Foodshare will receive £5,000 each as many vulnerable people struggle to put food on their tables.



The council has also pledged to give £500 to all community self-help groups in the borough in an attempt to maximise the positive impact they have on the area during the COVID-19 crisis.



Bailiff debt recovery will be suspended and new court proceedings regarding the issuing of final demands for any debts will also be put on hold



Cllr Johnson said: “Last week and this week has been an extremely challenging time for all of us.



“I am pleased with how our community has responded, it is important that we all work together over the next few weeks and look after each other.



“With that in mind, we are awarding £500 per group to community self-help groups, grants to the two food banks to support their work, £5,000 each, and we will be suspending any bailiff debt recovery as well as suspending any new court proceedings and the issuing of final demands for any debt.



“I hope that these grant fundings will help our community through this difficult time. Please do keep safe and look after each other.”



As of today, the Royal Borough Community Hub has also been activated. The hub’s purpose is to help community groups co-ordinate their efforts and ensure the borough’s most vulnerable residents get the help they need.



If you are an individual looking to volunteer, visit wamgetsrecycling.co.uk/covid-19-volunteering/ to fill out the form.



If you are part of a community self-help group email transformation@rbwm.gov.uk with the details of the group, a contact name, and the areas the group covers and someone from the council will be in touch.