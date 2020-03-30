More than 100 cars stopped by police to check journeys were 'necessary'

Police officers stopped more than 100 cars to check journeys were necessary over the weekend.

Officers in Windsor and Maidenhead said they are 'pleased' to see the vast majority of residents have been following national guidance on restricted movements.

The British public were told they ‘must stay at home’ to slow the spread of coronavirus in an extraordinary address to the nation by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, March 23.

A post on TVP Windsor and Maidenhead's Facebook page said: "Officers have been patrolling parks, supporting key workers in food distribution and the NHS, and stopping vehicles all over RBWM to help spread the message.

"Over one hundred cars have been stopped in RBWM over the last two days from which 99 per cent of those stopped were necessary journeys to the supermarket or key workers places of work.

"Those who were not following guidance were often driving somewhere to do exercise. The guidance says we are all able to do one piece of exercise a day, but unnecessary journeys shouldn’t be taken. We need to keep the roads clear for key workers, emergency services and to prevent the spread of Covid19 any further.

"Please do stay at home. We appreciate your walk round the block may not be as enjoyable as a walk or run around Virgina Water or along The Long Walk, but that small change may make a big difference. These measures are only temporary and really will save lives."

Police officers up and down the country were given enforcement powers on Thursday night which allows them to issue a fine if people break restriction rules.

This is to ensure people stay at home and avoid non-essential travel.

Police can issue a fixed penalty notice of up to £60, doubling to £120 for second time offenders.

Individuals who do not pay a fixed penalty notice under the regulations could be taken to court, with magistrates able to impose unlimited fines.

If an individual continues to refuse to comply, they will be acting unlawfully, and the police may arrest them where deemed proportionate and necessary.