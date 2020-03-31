Upcoming weekend M4 closures for smart motorway works

The M4 is set to close over two weekends next month as part of the ongoing smart motorway works.

The motorway will be closed overnight in both directions between junctions 5 (Langley) and 6 (Slough-Windsor) from the evening of Friday to the morning of Monday, April 6.

The diversion route for motorway traffic during this weekend will use the A4 and the A355, Highways England has said.

The road will also be closed overnight in both directions between junctions 6 (Slough-Windsor) and 8/9 (Maidenhead) from the evening of Friday, April 24 to the morning of Monday, April 27.

The diversion route for motorway traffic during this weekend will use the A308M, A308, A332 and the A355.

Visit highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/m4-junctions-3-12-smart-motorway for the latest on smart motorway works in the area.