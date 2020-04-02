Air ambulance calls for protective equipment donations

Thames Valley Air Ambulance is calling on businesses to donate stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) for use by their frontline crews.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in demand for these items, which include masks and gloves.

Now, the air ambulance’s teams of paramedics, doctors and pilots are experiencing shortages in protective kit.

As an independent charity, Thames Valley Air Ambulance does not receive official supplies of PPE, unlike NHS services.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance’s head of clinical service, Martin Bowdler said: “People in our communities still need our hospital-level critical care.

“That’s why it’s vital that our crew are protected from COVID-19 so they can continue delivering advanced medical care without spreading or contracting the virus.”

Thames Valley Air Ambulance is requesting:

Disposable FFP3 respirators protective equipment

Fluid-resistant (Type IIR) surgical masks

Coverall suits Cat 3 Type 5/6

Clinical aprons

Surgical gloves

Anti-fog glasses

Anti-bacterial wipes/gel, small and large

Companies able to help should email info@tvairambulance.org.uk, call 0300 999 0135, or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk/PPE

Meanwhile, Thames Valley Air Ambulance has revealed it was awarded an overall ‘outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

It is the first air ambulance service in the country to have received the highest ranking from the healthcare regulator.

Fewer than five per cent of registered health and social care services are currently rated as ‘outstanding’.

The service earned this rating about a year after itbecame an independent healthcare provider.

Over the past year, Thames Valley Air Ambulance has increased the number of emergency dispatches by 110 per cent.

Amanda McLean, chief executive of Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said: “As the UK enters its most serious healthcare crisis for generations, we want to thank every person and organisation that is raising donations for us.

“As we move forward, they will be needed more than ever.”