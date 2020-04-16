Lockdown to continue 'for at least the next three weeks'

Lockdown restriction will be in place 'for at least the next three weeks, the Government announced this evening.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the decision was made after considering the advice of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) on the impact on the existing social distancing measures.

He said there are indications that measures taken to date ‘have been successful in slowing down the spread of this virus’ but that it is ‘a mixed and inconsistent picture’.

“The very clear advice we received is that any change to our social distancing measures now would risk a significant increase of the spread of the virus.

“That would threaten a second peak of the virus and substantially increase the number of deaths.

“It would undo the progress that we’ve made to date, and as a result would require an even longer period of the more restrictive social distancing measures,” he said.

“The government has decided that the current measures must remain in place for at least the next three weeks.”

Mr Raab said there are five specific things the government will need to be satisfied of ‘before we will consider it safe to adjust any of the current measures’. These are:

1) The NHS’ ability to cope must be protected and there must be confidence that sufficient critical care and specialist treatment can be provided across the UK

2) There needs to be a sustained and consistent fall in the daily death rates from coronavirus in order to be confident we have moved beyond the peak

3) Reliable data from SAGE needs to show the rate of infection is decreasing to manageable levels ‘across the board’

4) There needs to be confidence that the range of operational challenges, including testing capacity and Personal Protective Equipment are in hand, with supply able to meet future demand

5) Crucially, the government must be confident that any adjustments to the current measures will not risk a second peak of infections that overwhelm the NHS

He said when the government is confident on these five points it will ‘look to adjust the measures to make them as effective as possible in protecting public health, whilst allowing some economic and social economic activity to resume’.

He added: “But we will only do it when the evidence demonstrates that it is safe to do it.

“It could involve relaxing measures in some areas, while strengthening measures in other areas.”

Mr Raab said he appreciates the ‘impact of these measures is considerable’ but that ‘the worst thing that we could do right now is to ease up too soon, and allow a second peak of the virus to hit the NHS and hit the British people’.

“Together, united, we must keep up this national effort for a while longer.

“We’ve just come too far, we’ve lost too many loved ones, we’ve already sacrificed far too much now, especially, especially, when we’re beginning to see the evidence that our efforts are starting to pay off,” he said.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel but we’re now at both a delicate and a dangerous stage in this pandemic.

“If we rush to relax the measures that we have in place we would risk wasting all the sacrifices, and all the progress that has been made and that would risk a quick return to another lockdown.”

He added: “We need to be patient a while longer, so please, please, stay home, save lives, and protect the NHS so we can safely return to life as close to normal as possible, as soon as possible.”