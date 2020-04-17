Hospital trust sends Easter eggs to 730 staff off sick

Easter eggs and a personalised 'get well soon' card have been sent by Frimley NHS Foundation Trust to more than 700 staff who are off sick.

The Trust, which employs around 10,000 people, operates Wexham Park Hospital in Slough, Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot and Frimley Park Hospital in Camberley, Surrey.

It revealed that almost 730 staff away from work due to sickness, with many displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

In a bid to cheer them up managers have teamed up with businesses to show staff they are thinking of them.

Janet King, deputy chief executive and director of HR and corporate services at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said:“Our staff are the lifeblood of our Trust, and it has never been more important for our colleagues to know that we value them and are here to support them.

“Indeed, ‘Working Together’ is one of our core values, and that is true for our clinical staff as well as for those in support services whose hard work behind the scenes enables us to provide first class care to our patients.

“It’s tough for staff who are stuck at home when they want to be helping their colleagues on the front line.

“These Easter eggs are the least we can provide to show them that we are thinking of them and to tell them we are all in this together.”

The operation was pulled together by Frimley Health membership manager Sarah Waldron, with supermarket chain Asda supplying the eggs at reduced cost.

Personalised ‘get well soon’ cards were designed and printed by Aldershot-based Apex Direct Mail which, together with Ash Vale based courier Hi Speed Services, covered the cost. Hi Speed Services is distributing the eggs and cards.