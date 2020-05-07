Stafferton Way household waste and recycling site to reopen

The Stafferton Way household waste and recycling site in Maidenhead will reopen on Monday.

The site has been temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak but will open its doors to specific residents on May 11 to dispose of waste that cannot be safely stored at home.

The site will be open from 8am – 8pm, Monday to Sunday, and residents should visit on a set day depending on which ward they live in.

NHS workers and care workers will be allowed to attend any day providing they bring their pass as proof of identification.

The council has asked that residents only make a trip if they are unable to store additional waste at home, and that everyone should observe social distancing measures.

The site will accept garden waste, wood, cardboard, bulky items and black household waste, but staff are unable to help move materials from vehicles.

White goods - washing machines, refrigerators - plasterboard, clothes and paint will not be accepted as the disposal routes required for these are still closed.

Only cars will be allowed on site.

Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary's), lead member for environmental services, said: “I am delighted that officers have been able to open Stafferton Way for our residents.

“I appreciate that the recent changes to waste collection have been challenging but we hope this will ease some of the pressures with the extra waste that has been collected during the lockdown period. Please do only visit if you cannot store your waste safely at home.

“Whilst the team have worked really hard to get the tip open, there are a few guidelines in place to protect, you, our residents as well as our staff.

"Please do follow their advice if you decide to visit the centre. We want to make sure everyone remains safe.

“To ensure we manage the queues that we anticipate, please do follow the timetable for when you are able to visit the site and please do bring proof of address as well as your advantage card, if you have one. This will help speed the process up of allowing you into the site.

“We will also have to limit the number of visitors to the site as well as what materials we can accept.

"Staff will be on hand to ensure that the social distancing guidelines are adhered to, therefore we urge all visitors to be patient and leave plenty of time for their visit."

The Royal Borough urged that people should limit their visits to one on their correct day per ward.

It warned that if the queues are too large, the site may have to close temporarily to deal with the demand.

Details of when you can visit - based on wards - are below: