Appeal launched following spate of armed robberies using stolen cars

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following a number of armed robberies which are suspected to have been carried out using cars stolen from driveways.

The three incidents which have taken place this month are believed to be linked and it is thought the offenders have used vehicles stolen from driveways in Windsor, Maidenhead and Slough.

The first incident occurred at McColls in Iver Heath at about 7.25am on Monday, May 4 where three men armed with knives entered the store and threatened staff, stealing cigarettes and money.

The second incident at Martins Newsagent in Chenies Parade, Chalfont St Giles, took place on Sunday, May 10 at about 6.45am.

Again, three men armed with knives threatened staff before stealing cigarettes and money.

The final incident occured at about 7.25am at McColls in Beaconsfield, and followed the same process as the first two incidents.The Advertiser has contacted the police to find out the date of this incident.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Tracey Smyth, based at Slough police station, said: “We believe that these incidents are linked, and I would like to appeal to anyone who has any information which they think could relate to any of them to get in touch.

“These were terrifying incidents for the victims, so if you know anything about these offences, or have any knowledge of people selling cheap cigarettes at the moment, then please contact us.

“I would also like to remind people of the importance of locking their doors and windows at night, especially during the summer months, in order to protect their property from thieves.

“If you have any information which you think could be relevant, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, or make a report online.”