From Monday you can meet up to six friends in a park socially distanced

The Prime Minister announced this afternoon that from Monday people can now meet up to six people from different households in a park or open space - as long as you remain over two metres apart.

Boris Johnson also announced that people can now meet in private gardens.

The changes to government guidance was announced during the daily briefing, where Mr Johnson said he was satisfied all five of the tests were being met.

But he said any changes made would be 'limited and cautious'.

"These changes will let friends and families start to meet up with loved ones," he said.

"To control the virus everyone needs to stay alert, act responsibly and strictly observe social distancing rules and stay two metres apart from those you do not live with.

"Minimising contact with others is still the best way to prevent transmission."

He also told people not to see too many people from different households in quick succession.

People who have been asked to shield should continue to do so.

He said from Monday schools would be re-opening to nurseries, year one and year six classes and on June 15 secondary schools will be able to meet pupils from years 10 and 12 for some face-to-face contact.

He said: "Closing schools has deprived children of their education, it is the most disadvantaged who are hardest hit."

From Monday outdoor retail and car showrooms will be allowed to open, followed by non-essential retail two weeks later - as long as they have been made 'COVID-secure'.