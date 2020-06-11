Advertiser, Express and photographer shortlisted in Regional Press Awards

The Maidenhead Advertiser has been shortlisted for two categories in this year’s Regional Press Awards.

The ’Tiser is up for Weekly Paid for Newspaper of the Year in the Society of Editors awards.

The Story of the Maidenhead Advertiser supplement, which was included in our special 150th year edition last July, has also made the shortlist for Best Supplement of the Year.

Ian Longthorne, who has worked at the ’Tiser for more than 10 years, is also up for Best Weekly Photographer of the Year.

The Slough and Windsor Express, has also been shortlisted for Best Free Weekly Newspaper of the Year – a category it won last year.

James Preston, editor of the Advertiser and the Slough and Windsor Express series, said: “We are thrilled to have such a strong showing at this year’s awards. Well done to the team for all their hard work.”

Ian said: “I’m so pleased to have been nominated this year.

“It’s great to be recognised for your own work and satisfying that these three photos were nominated.

“Also that our papers have done well, as regional journalism is so important and they’ve been recognised for their high standards.

“The three pictures I entered show a juggler in action, the Swan Uppers as they try to tackle a swan to carry out the yearly census along the Thames and the local MP Theresa May, who was Prime Minister at the time as she opened the Holyport Book booth – a converted phone box which is now a library to which Mrs May contributed a book ... a historical murder mystery.”

The award winners will be announced online on Friday, June 19.

Visit www.societyofeditors.org to view the full shortlist and our website to see Ian's pictures.