Three hours free parking for Advantage Card holders from June 15

Royal Borough residents holding Advantage Cards will be entitled to free parking for three hours from Monday, a council meeting has decided.

Existing card holders should place them on their dashboard to be entitled to the offer in any Royal Borough-owned car park.

The council says the move will aim to help 'stimulate the local economy with high streets and non-essential retail re-opening'.

The scheme will be in place for four weeks, finishing on Sunday, July 12, having been approved at a cabinet meeting today (Friday).

Cllr David Cannon (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury) lead member for public protection and parking, says: “I am delighted that we have been able to offer free parking to our current Advantage Card holders.

"As a council we want to support and stimulate the local economy following the closure of shops and restaurants. I would encourage residents to shop local and support local so we can all do our bit to support independent businesses in our borough.

“We are asking that card holders leave their card on the dashboard to take advantage of this offer.”

The changes will mean that all car parks will fully re-open, and come after the council announced yesterday that parking restrictions in residential roads will be enforced again, also from June 15.

The Government gave the green light for non-essential stores to reopen from next week in an announcement on Tuesday this week.