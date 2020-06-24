Thunderstorm weather warning issued for Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor

10:59AM, Wednesday 24 June 2020
A weather warning has been issued for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough on Friday and Saturday.
The Met Office has warned of thunderstorms which could cause flooding and disruption in a few places.
It says there is ‘a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly’ with ‘lighting strikes, hail or strong winds’ which could cause ‘delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.’
The Met Office also said ‘sudden flooding’ could lead to ‘difficult driving conditions and some road closures.’
The yellow weather warning is in place for Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor from 12pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.
