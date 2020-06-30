Aldi announces store plans for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

Budget supermarket Aldi has announced plans to open stores in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough.

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket chain, Aldi revealed today (Tuesday) that it is looking to open eight new shops in Berkshire towns, and is on the hunt for store locations.

Included in these plans are shops in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough, as well as shops in Bracknell, Reading, Wokingham, Newbury and Thatcham.

It is seeking sites of about 1.5 acres which can accommodate a 20,000sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, and hopes to find locations on prominent main roads with good visibility and access.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “Aldi is growing rapidly and we are welcoming around a million new customers into our stores every year.



“But there are also hundreds of towns across the UK where there is not an Aldi, meaning there are hundreds of thousands of people who can’t easily access the high quality, affordable food our customers love.



“We are willing to explore all opportunities, including developer-led schemes or existing retail units.”