Royal Borough reassures residents after COVID-19 lockdown reports

The Royal Borough has reassured residents that its COVID-19 rates are 'significantly lower' than other areas in the South East following reports that it could be at risk of a local lockdown.

The council released a statement today after some reports in national media named the Royal Borough as one of 36 areas in the country at risk of a local lockdown due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

The borough has had two confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

Earlier week it was announced the city of Leicester would be put on lockdown for at least two weeks after a rise in coronavirus infections.

The Royal Borough said: "We would like to reassure residents about the rates of COVID-19 in the borough.

"Looking at the data available we had two confirmed cases in the last two weeks (from 15 to 29 June).

"Our rate per 100,000 population has remained significantly lower than the South East and England’s rates since mid-April.

"We are regularly monitoring the data and will inform residents if there is a significant change.

"Our advice is to continue to follow government guidance, including limiting contact with other people, keeping your distance if you go out (two metres apart where possible) and washing your hands regularly.