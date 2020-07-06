Weekly waste collections to resume in mid-August

The Royal Borough is planning a return to a weekly waste collection service for mid-August.

The collections will include those for food waste, household waste and recycling. Fortnightly garden waste collections for those that have a subscription will also be renewed.

The borough is talking to its waste contractors, Serco, and will provide a more specific date in due course.

On its Facebook, the Royal Borough stated: “There are still impacts on the service due to COVID-19 in terms of staffing and the amount of waste and recycling being collected, so we will use the time between now and mid-August to prepare for a smooth change back to weekly collections and to communicate with residents about the changes to the service.

Thank you for your patience and we will share more information when it is available.”