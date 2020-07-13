Witness appeal after offenders break into Magnet Leisure Centre and turn off water pumps

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of unknown offenders broke into the Magnet Leisure Centre and turned off the water pumps.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Friday night following the leak which caused damage to the building.

Police believe the incident happened sometime after midnight on Friday morning and was part of an attempted burglary.

A spokesman from Thames Valley Police said nothing was taken but 'significant damage was caused'.

He said: "We are carrying out an investigation but we would ask for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the early hours of Friday morning or anyone who has any information to please come forward and call 101 quoting reference 43200209767."

The Royal Borough confirmed to the Advertiser on Saturday that staff discovered the pool was leaking on Friday afternoon following a routine inspection.

A spokeswoman added: "Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to assist with removing the water, the police were also called to ascertain if it was caused by criminal activity.

“We are still working together to understand how this happened. The pool will remain closed for now but we are hopefully the leisure centre will open soon.”