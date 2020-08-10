Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue rewarded for armed forces support

Berkshire’s fire and rescue service has been granted a special award for its support of the armed forces.

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) has been awarded the Gold Award in the Ministry of Defence’s employer recognition scheme for the work it has done supporting both serving members and veterans of the armed forces.

Some of the conditions for winning the award include showing force-friendly credentials during the recruitment process, ensuring the workforce is aware of positive polices towards defence people issues, and employing at least one person from the armed forces community.

In 2018, RBFRS signed the Armed Forces Covenant, formalising its commitment to supporting members of the armed forces.

The service has also worked closely with the Career Transition Partnership over the last three years, which helps leaving members of the armed forces find employment.

Cllr Colin Dudley, Royal Berkshire Fire Authority chairman, said: “This Gold Award is a testament to our support for the Armed Forces, but this is not the end of the Service’s commitment to those who have served or are serving their country.

“We will continue to look for ways to strengthen our relationship with the Armed Forces over the coming years.”