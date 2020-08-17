RingGo to provide cashless parking in the Royal Borough

RingGo will provide cashless parking in all Royal Borough managed car parks from Thursday (August 20).

The UK’s leading phone parking provider will take over from Parkmobile, which will remove its service from the UK at the end of August.

The option means motorists can pay for parking using their mobile phones and avoid touching car park payment machines and handling cash during the coronavirus pandemic.

A free RingGo mobile app lets users select the car park they are using and pay with a credit or debit card, motorists can also call or pay online.

Cllr David Cannon, lead member for public protection and parking, said: “It’s great to be moving to RingGo as our new phone parking supplier.

“The service is already offered in Reading, Guildford and Elmbridge, as well as several other nearby local authorities, which means motorists are more likely to already use RingGo, minimising the number of different apps our customers need to have on their phone.

“Being able to pay without cash is good for all of us as it limits the amount of surfaces we touch with the ongoing pandemic, and the prices are the same as if you were using our parking machines.”

Anyone who has not previously used RingGo can download the RingGo app and complete the registration in advance.

Instructions on how to pay for parking with RingGo will be displayed in all car parks and more details can be found online at myringgo.co.uk

The option to pay with cash is still available.

A full list of Royal Borough-owned car parks can be found here.