Government U-turn on A-level and GCSE results

Students in England will have their results based on teacher assessments following a U-turn from the Government.

In an announcement this afternoon (Monday), Roger Taylor, chair of Ofqual, stated that this year's A-level, AS and GCSE results will be based on the assessments submitted by teachers, rather than an algorithm.

In the statement, Mr Taylor apologised, accepting that the A-level results published last week caused ‘real anguish and damaged public confidence’.

All students will now receive either the grade that their teachers had predicted for them, or the moderated grade, whichever is higher.

Ofqual is now working with the Department for Education and universities on the issue.

Mr Taylor said: "There was no easy solution to the problem of awarding exam results when no exams have taken place.

“Our goal has always been to protect the trust that the public rightly has in educational qualifications.

“But we recognise that while the approach we adopted attempted to achieve these goals we also appreciate that it has also caused real anguish and damaged public confidence.

"Expecting schools to submit appeals where grades were incorrect placed a burden on teachers when they need to be preparing for the new term and has created uncertainty and anxiety for students.

“For all of that, we are extremely sorry."