Blood tests for outpatients switch to appointment-only at Frimley Health

Blood tests for outpatients at hospitals across Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough are switching to appointment-only to comply with social distancing.

Until now, tests have been available without people needing to book ahead.

But a new online booking system has been designed by Frimley Health to prevent waiting areas becoming too busy and create a better experience for patients.

Blood tests can now be booked at the following locations:

Wexham Park Hospital, Slough

Heatherwood Hospital, Ascot

King Edward VII Hospital, Windsor

St Mark’s Hospital, Maidenhead

Frimley Park Hospital, Surrey

Aldershot Centre for Health, Hampshire

Visit www.fhft.nhs.uk/bloodtestbooking to book.