SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Tue, 08
23 °C
Wed, 09
22 °C
Thu, 10
18 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Blood tests for outpatients switch to appointment-only at Frimley Health

    Wexham Park Hospital staff test positive for coronavirus

    Blood tests for outpatients at hospitals across Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough are switching to appointment-only to comply with social distancing.

    Until now, tests have been available without people needing to book ahead.

    But a new online booking system has been designed by Frimley Health to prevent waiting areas becoming too busy and create a better experience for patients.

    Blood tests can now be booked at the following locations:

    • Wexham Park Hospital, Slough
    • Heatherwood Hospital, Ascot
    • King Edward VII Hospital, Windsor
    • St Mark’s Hospital, Maidenhead
    • Frimley Park Hospital, Surrey
    • Aldershot Centre for Health, Hampshire

    Visit www.fhft.nhs.uk/bloodtestbooking to book.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved