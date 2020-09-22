Openreach expands £12 billion broadband project

Homes in Maidenhead, Windsor and Wraysbury will have access to full fibre broadband as the telecommunications company Openreach expands its programme.

Work on the broadband plan will begin in March 2021 with the £12billion project aiming to reach more than 560 areas across the country.

Clive Selley, CEO of Openreach, said: “Despite the challenges of the pandemic we’re continuing to make great strides towards our goal to build ultrafast, ultra-reliable broadband to 20 million homes and businesses.

“This new digital platform can help the UK’s economy bounce back quicker from the Covid-19 crisis.”