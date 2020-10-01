Heavy rainfall warning for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

Heavy rain is expected to hit the Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough area at the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the country, with downpours expected to start at about 3am on Saturday and remain throughout the day.

Some parts of the country will also experience heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Flooding is possible, and spray could create difficult driving conditions, potentially leading to road closures.

There is also a risk that homes and businesses could be flooded, and that power cuts could affect some areas.