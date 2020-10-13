Royal Borough 'dangerously close' to moving into high-risk COVID category

The Royal Borough is ‘dangerously close’ to being moved into the high-risk COVID-19 category, the council leader has warned.

Following the announcement from the Prime Minister about the new three-tiered COVID risk system being put in place, the council leader, Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) has issued a statement to the public.

Windsor and Maidenhead is in the ‘medium risk’ category, meaning the restrictions and guidelines that were already in place nationally remain in place.

However, Cllr Johnson warned that the Royal Borough’s risk level could be increased if cases continue to rise.

He said: “The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population is rising in the borough and we are dangerously close to being moved into the high-risk category if numbers continue to triple as they have done.

“This would mean further restrictions which would impact on our freedoms, our community and the local economy.”

The total number of COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed in the Royal Borough since the outbreak began is 920, according to the Government’s data dashboard.

In the first seven days of October, 122 new cases were registered, compared to 214 in the whole of September and 83 in August.

Cllr Johnson has called on the people ‘who think the problem is everyone else’s' to start following the guidance more strictly.

He said: “The rise in the number of cases is driven by people who should know better, people who think the rules don’t apply to them, people who think the problem is everyone else’s and people who think their routine or needs are more important than everyone else’s safety and livelihoods.

“COVID-19 is in the borough and moves within and between people so I urge you to consider what action you’re taking to ensure you are protecting your family, loved ones and others in our communities.

“We all need to work together to bring this virus under control and stop the spread in the borough.”