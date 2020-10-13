Residents can now sign up for an Advantage Card online

Residents can now sign up for or renew their Advantage Cards via the Royal Borough’s website.

The sign-up and renewal services were temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and residents could previously only sign-up by visiting council buildings around the borough.

The Advantage Card gives offers at more than 200 local businesses and council services, but parking discounts were controversially scrapped this year.

Councillor Samantha Rayner, deputy leader of the council and lead for resident and leisure services, said: “We have exclusive offers in health and beauty, retail and restaurants, as well as discounts on attractions such as Legoland, The Savill Garden and Windsor Castle.

The Advantage Card also gives access to discounts on council services and venues, such as leisure centres and the Guildhall.

The card is free and valid for five years, and it’s quick and easy to apply online.

To find out more about the Advantage Card, and how to apply for one, residents should visit https://www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/leisure-and-culture/advantage-card