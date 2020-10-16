Royal Borough to request move to high COVID-19 alert level

The Royal Borough will ask Government to raise its status in the three-tier coronavirus alert system from medium to high next week.

Council leader Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) said today positive cases in the area are increasing at a ‘worrying and alarming rate’.

Figures show the infection rate stands at 110.9 cases per 100,000 people, with 168 new cases reported for the week of October 5 to October 11.

The borough reported 214 cases for the whole of September.

Restrictions in tier two (high) would include:

You cannot meet with people you do not live with indoors, including pubs, restaurants and at home.

You can meet with friends and family outdoors, but only in groups in six or less.

Reduce travel where possible. If you need to, walk or cycle, and plan ahead to avoid busy times.

Follow all tier one restrictions including not meeting up in a group of more than six people, unless you are in a large support bubble.

Pubs restaurants and bars shut at 10pm.

The council leader said: "We were placed in the medium tier but due to the rapid rise we will be asking Government to consider moving us to the high tier next week.

“We all need to take responsibility and act now before we move into the very high tier which is a real risk if we don’t put a stop to the spread of the virus.

“This will have a damaging effect on you, our local businesses and our local economy.

“We urge everyone to consider their actions in whatever setting, seeing friends at home, visiting the shops, picking up children on the school run or eating out.”