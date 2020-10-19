Royal Borough top exec to take helm at nearby council

The council's second-in-command will quit the Royal Borough to take over the reins at another nearby local authority.

Russell O’Keefe, the deputy managing director and executive director of place at the Royal Borough is set to take over as the chief executive of Basingstoke and Deane Council.

Mr O’Keefe, who served as interim managing director of the Royal Borough from October 2018 to February 2019, is expected to take on the new role in January.

He said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be appointed as the chief executive of Basingstoke and Deane Council.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the council and working closely with the leader, councillors, staff and partner organisations to continue to support communities through the impacts of COVID-19, deliver the very best services for residents and businesses and ensure the borough continues to thrive in the future.”

Having served in his position at the Royal Borough since 2016, Mr O’Keefe had previously held an executive role at Norwich City Council.

In response to the appointment, Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton and Castle) deputy leader of the council, wished him well.

She said: “Congratulations to Russell O’Keefe on this appointment.

“He has contributed hugely to RBWM particularly in the property portfolio and the transformation of Maidenhead through development.”