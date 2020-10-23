Drivers braced for closure on part of M4 this weekend

Road users have been warned that both carriageways of the M4 will be closed on part of the motorway this weekend.

The closure will be between junctions 8/9 (Maidenhead) and 7 (Slough West), in order to demolish Lake End bridge.

It will run from 8pm tonight (Friday) to 6am on Monday.

As well as demolishing Lake End Bridge between Lake End Road and Huntercombe Lane South, Highways England is also linking the new Thames Bray bridge section to the existing structure.

Lake End Road will also be closed during the weekend and then through the following week, until Monday, November 2.

Traffic has been advised to follow signed diversions.

Other activities will include clearing ditches and drains, renewing white lines, barrier installation and fencing and upgrading signs.

Motorway traffic will be diverted via the A4 and A308 during the closure, and has been agreed with local authorities.

The work is part of a project to upgrade the M4 between junctions 3 and 12 to a smart motorway.

For more information and to sign up for project newsletters, visit www.highwaysengland.co.uk/m43to12

Highways England also provides live traffic information via its website at www.highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic