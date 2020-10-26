Businesses and organisations offer free meals for children in support of Marcus Rashford campaign

11:51AM, Monday 26 October 2020
Credit: Oleg Bkhambri (voltmetro)
Pubs, football clubs and community groups have joined footballer Marcus Rashford’s campaign to ensure no child goes hungry during the school holidays.
A proposal to extend a voucher scheme for eligible children to receive free school meals over the half-term and winter holidays was rejected by Government last week.
This was despite pressure from Manchester United footballer Rashford, 22, who set up a petition calling for meals to be provided during holidays until Easter 2021.
Theresa May and Adam Afriyie, the Conservative MPs for Maidenhead and Windsor, voted against extending the free school meals scheme.
Beaconsfield MP Joy Morrissey had no vote recorded while Slough’s Labour MP Tan Dhesi voted in favour of the proposal.
The following organisations in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough are now offering free meals for those who have been affected by the decision:
We will keep this page updated throughout the week. Please email davidl@baylismedia.co.uk if you are offering free children's meals during the school holidays.
