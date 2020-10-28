SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Wed, 28
12 °C
Thu, 29
15 °C
Fri, 30
16 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Maidenhead man charged with Ascot burglary

    Thousands of pounds released to organisations helping the police amid COVID-19 outbreak

    Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police a man from Maidenhead has been charged with a burglary in Ascot.

    Ashley Atkinson, 29, of Altwood Road, was charged with one count of burglary on Saturday after being arrested on Thursday, October 22.

    The charge is in connection with an incident in Ascot between October 10-11.

    Atkinson will appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, November 23.

    Maidenhead

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved