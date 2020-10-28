Maidenhead man charged with Ascot burglary

03:32PM, Wednesday 28 October 2020
Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police a man from Maidenhead has been charged with a burglary in Ascot.
Ashley Atkinson, 29, of Altwood Road, was charged with one count of burglary on Saturday after being arrested on Thursday, October 22.
The charge is in connection with an incident in Ascot between October 10-11.
Atkinson will appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, November 23.
