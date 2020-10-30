New Royal Borough mayor and deputy mayor to be appointed in December

The new mayor and deputy mayor of the Royal Borough will be appointed during a virtual ceremony in December.

The pair will be given their new roles at the council’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, December 15.

The meeting was originally due to take place in May but was postponed due to COVID-19.

It will take place at 6.15pm, immediately prior to the scheduled meeting of full council on the same evening.

Cllr John Story (Con, Ascot and Sunninghill) has been nominated as mayor for the remainder of the 2020/21 municipal year.

He will be supported throughout his term of office by his wife, Barbara Story.

Cllr Story said: “It’s a great honour to be nominated as the new mayor for our wonderful borough.

"I’m proud to call myself a resident and I’m very much looking forward to acting as a champion for the borough and engaging with residents, businesses and charities during my time in office.”

The existing mayor, Cllr Sayonara Luxton (Con, Sunningdale and Cheapside), said: “When COVID-19 hit I was asked if I would agree to my term of office being extended for another six months, and I didn’t hesitate for a moment in agreeing.

“It’s been a privilege to be mayor and to serve the wonderful people of the Royal Borough. I’ve enjoyed every one of the hundreds of engagements I’ve carried out during my term of office.

"I’ve been fortunate to have met so many wonderful and truly inspirational people who live, visit and work in our borough, it’s a very special place.

“It’s been especially rewarding to have been involved with so many very worthy local charities, including Thames Hospice.”

Cllr Luxton has already raised more than £25,000 for the hospice in Bray and is hoping to reach her target of £30,000 before the AGM.

Donations to the charity can be made here.

Cllr Gary Muir (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury), is set to be nominated for re-election as deputy mayor at the AGM and will be supported by his partner, deputy mayoress, Caron North.