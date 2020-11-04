SITE INDEX

    • What businesses will stay open during second lockdown

    George Roberts

    MAIDENHEAD 133110-26

    Mask wearers/COVID signs in the town centre. Theres a possible increase to tier 2. High St, Maidenhead

    UPDATE: This article incorrectly stated that services that provide food to the homeless will be closing under the second lockdown. We are happy to clarify that these services will be excluded from the restrictions and will remain open. We apologise for the error.

    Following an announcement from the Prime Minister at the weekend, MPs will vote later today (Wednesday) on whether the country will enter a second, month-long, lockdown.

    If the plan is voted through, new restrictions will be in place starting tomorrow (Thursday) until Wednesday, December 2.

    The tighter restrictions will mean there are only a limited number of reasons for people to leave their homes, and many 'non-essential' businesses will close down completely to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

    Leaving the home:

    People may not leave their homes without a 'reasonable excuse'. This includes going to work, school, exercise or recreation outdoors, places of worship, buying, selling or renting homes, visiting waste disposal and recycling sites, and accessing critical services like social care.

    Households cannot mix indoors or in private gardens unless they are in a support bubble together, but you can meet one other person outside your household/bubble outdoors. Carers and children under the age of five are not counted.

    Schools, colleges, universities and nurseries will stay open.

     

    Businesses that can remain open:

    • Food retailers and supermarkets.
    • Newsagents and off licenses (including breweries).
    • Pharmacies and chemists.
    • Hardware stores, building merchants and building services.
    • Petrol stations, car repair and MOT services.
    • Bicycle shops.
    • Taxi and vehicle hire businesses.
    • Banks, building societies and other financial institutions including short term loan providers.
    • Post offices and funeral directors.
    • Laundrettes and dry cleaners.
    • Dentists, opticians, chiropractors, osteopaths and any other medical or health services, including mental health.
    • Vets and pet shops.
    • Agricultural supply shops and garden centres
    • Storage and distribution facilities.
    • Car parks and public toilets.

    Businesses that will close: 

    • Restaurants, pubs, cafes, bars, canteens and social clubs.
    • Cinemas, theatres, concert halls and nightclubs and any other venue with a public dance floor.
    • Bingo halls, casinos and betting shops.
    • Museums and galleries
    • Nail and beauty salons, barbers, tanning salons and massage parlours.
    • Tattoo and piercing parlours
    • Gyms and any other indoor sport or fitness facility, including soft play areas.
    • Leisure facilities like bowling alleys, amusement arcades, recreation or entertainment venues.
    • Circuses, funfairs and fairgrounds.
    • Outdoor sports facilities including golf courses, shooting ranges, swimming pools and outdoor gyms.
    • Outdoor markets
    • Vehicle showrooms, including boats and caravans, and car washing facilities.
    • Auction houses (except for livestock and agriculture)
    • Model villages and visitor attractions like zoos, aquariums or wildlife centres.
    • Indoor visitor attractions like botanical garden or greenhouses, stately homes or castles, sculpture parks and other landmarks.
    • Conference centres can only hold events that are attended exclusively by the staff/employees of the person who runs or owns the centre.

