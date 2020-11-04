Royal Borough COVID-19 cases keep rising as nation enters lockdown

Nearly 250 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Royal Borough over the last week.

In the seven days from Wednesday, October 28 to Tuesday, November 3, 249 new positive cases have been confirmed.

The figure is an increase of 37 on the previous seven days. The rate of infection in the Royal Borough stands at 167.9 per 100,000 population.

In the same period, 624 coronavirus patients in the South East have been admitted to hospital, 192 more than in the previous seven days.

In the whole of October, 867 people tested positive to the virus, compared to 214 in September.

A national lockdown will be in place from tomorrow (Thursday) after it was voted through by MPs today.