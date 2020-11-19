Royal Borough COVID-19 contact tracing system to be launched

A local COVID-19 contact tracing service in the Royal Borough will be launched today (Thursday), the council has announced.

The Royal Borough says it will complement the national NHS Test and Trace Service and form part of the council's effort to 'reduce the spread' of the virus locally.

Royal Borough staff will operate the service and will call residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 but haven’t been successfully contacted within 24 hours by the national NHS Test and Trace service.

The local contact tracing service may reduce the delay between a person testing positive for COVID-19 and a contact tracing call successfully taking place.

Residents will be contacted by the council's tracing service on a local 01628 or 01753 number.

They will speak to residents to identify anyone who has had close contact with them during the time they were infectious, as these contacts may need to self-isolate.

Cllr Stuart Carroll, lead member for health and mental health at the borough, said: “We hope that this service will help reduce further transmission in the community by having local people with local knowledge speaking to our residents.

“If you do get a call from the team please do help as we want to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. This is another vital tool that the borough is using to respond to the pandemic.

“We need to ensure we follow the data, stop the spread and support local businesses. By engaging with these calls, it will help to stop the spread in our community.”

Local contact tracers will use data provided by the NHS Test and Trace service to contact residents.

Staff have received 'thorough training' which includes in-depth data protection modules to ensure all residents’ details are safe, secure and confidential and not shared inappropriately or without permission.

Residents contacted by the local service will be provided with information on support services available to them.

If contact tracers are unable to contact people, they will leave a voicemail or text message.

