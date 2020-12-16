Supreme Court overturns ruling blocking third runway at Heathrow Airport

Heathrow Airport has been given the green light to seek planning permission for a third runway after the Supreme Court overturned a ruling that the development was unlawful.

In February the Court of Appeal said the expansion could not go ahead because the Government failed to take into account its commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Legal action had been brought against the Government by environmental charities Plan B and Friends of the Earth.

Heathrow challenged the ruling and the Supreme Court announced this morning that it has overturned the block on the third runway.

Lord Sales, delivering the verdict, said: “The Supreme Court unanimously allows the appeal.

“It finds that the Secretary of State did take the Paris Agreement into account.

“He was not legally required to give it more weight than he decided was appropriate in line with the advice of the committee on climate change.

“The National Policy Statement is not affected by any unlawfulness and is valid.”

10.40am:

Heathrow Airport has described the Supreme Court's ruling as 'the right result for the country' which will help create hundreds of thousands of jobs.

A spokesperson for the airport said: “This is the right result for the country, which will allow Global Britain to become a reality.

"Only by expanding the UK’s hub airport can we connect all of Britain to all of the growing markets of the world, helping to create hundreds of thousands of jobs in every nation and region of our country.

"Demand for aviation will recover from COVID-19, and the additional capacity at an expanded Heathrow will allow Britain as a sovereign nation to compete for trade and win against our rivals in France and Germany.

"Heathrow has already committed to net zero and this ruling recognises the robust planning process that will require us to prove expansion is compliant with the UK’s climate change obligations, including the Paris Climate Agreement, before construction can begin.

"The Government has made decarbonising aviation a central part of its green growth agenda, through wider use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel as well as new technology.

"As passenger numbers recover, our immediate focus will be to continue to ensure their safety and to maintain our service levels while we consult with investors, government, airline customers and regulators on our next steps.”

10:50am:

Will Rundle, head of legal at Friends of the Earth, said: “This judgment is no ‘green light’ for expansion.

"It makes clear that full climate considerations remain to be addressed and resolved at the planning stage. Heathrow expansion remains very far from certain and we now look forward to stopping the third runway in the planning arena.



“With ever stronger climate policy commitments that Heathrow must meet, it remains unlikely it will ever get planning permission for the third runway. Friends of the Earth will fight it all the way. We are in this for people everywhere facing climate breakdown right now, and for the next generation who are being left to inherit a world changed for the worse.”





12:40pm:

Councillor Andrew Johnson, leader of the Royal Borough, told the Advertiser the council will not continue funding a legal challenge against the third runway.

The borough, along with four other local authorities, failed in its bid to secure a judicial review into the expansion of Heathrow and had previously set aside £150,000 for its legal battle.

Mr Johnson said: "We’ve had a good go at challenging Heathrow.

"I think we just took the view that we’ve had a good go but it wasn’t a good use of tax payers money to continue fighting on that particular front.

"We’re still opposed to expansion of Heathrow, but given the economic state of that operator and indeed the entire airline industry, I would question just how viable a the prospect of expansion is going to be in the future.

"Do I think it's right to continue spending tax payers money fighting that particular issue at this time? No I don’t."

14:00:

The leader of Slough Borough Council, James Swindlehurst, said the Supreme Court's ruling was positive news for Slough, and the rest of the UK, but said the decision should not give Heathrow a free pass with regard to its environmental commitments.

"Heathrow has a major role to play in securing a successful UK economy as we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a town closely associated with Heathrow the economic impact COVID-19 has had on the airport has been acutely felt among our residents and businesses and this has been compounded by impending economic shock of ongoing economic uncertainty around post-Brexit arrangements

"The current government has failed to offer strategic support to the aviation industry during the pandemic and the restoration of the policy statement, allowing expansion to take place, should be a wake up call to those in government – there is no bigger ‘build back better’ project for the UK than an expanded Heathrow and the government should be throwing its weight behind it.

"Today’s decision presents the government with real opportunity to support local communities like ours and it should now act to unlock the economic potential an expanded Heathrow will bring not just to Slough’s residents, businesses and communities, but those communities and businesses the length and breadth of Britain who have been pushed to the brink by COVID-19.

"As a neighbouring borough we and our local communities have always supported the jobs and economic opportunities Heathrow gives to our residents, it’s a fallacy to suggest otherwise – but today’s decision doesn’t give Heathrow a free pass in terms of its environmental commitments and I look forward to Heathrow presenting a more environmentally sustainable operating model, with a major focus on getting to grips with the most polluting part its operation – passengers and employees getting to and from the airport in petrol and diesel vehicles.”