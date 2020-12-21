SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Mon, 21
13 °C
Tue, 22
13 °C
Wed, 23
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Heavy rain warning issued for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

    Met Office warns of heavy rain and thundery showers in the South-east

    The Met Office has warned of potential flooding due to heavy rainfall predicted later this week.

    A yellow weather warning has been issued for London and the South-east of England with downpours expected to hit the region from 6am on Wednesday.

    Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead could see between 20-40mm of rain over a 24-hour period.

    The heaviest downpours are likely to take place overnight on Wednesday before clearing away on Thursday morning.

    The Met Office said some regions could face as much as 70mm of rainfall.

    It warned there is a small chance of homes and businesses flooding and said this could lead to disrupted public transport and difficult driving conditions.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved