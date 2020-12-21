Heavy rain warning issued for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

The Met Office has warned of potential flooding due to heavy rainfall predicted later this week.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for London and the South-east of England with downpours expected to hit the region from 6am on Wednesday.

Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead could see between 20-40mm of rain over a 24-hour period.

The heaviest downpours are likely to take place overnight on Wednesday before clearing away on Thursday morning.

The Met Office said some regions could face as much as 70mm of rainfall.

It warned there is a small chance of homes and businesses flooding and said this could lead to disrupted public transport and difficult driving conditions.