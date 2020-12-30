Hospices offer Christmas tree collections in exchange for donations

Two hospices in the Maidenhead area are offering Christmas tree collections in return for donations.

Alexander Devine Children's Hospice, in Snowball Hill, and Thames Hospice, based at Bray Lake, are giving people the chance to recycle their tree through the charities and raise money for them.

Volunteers will be out and about in postcode areas collecting trees on specified days.

To register for the collection scheme and for more information, click here for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice or see here for Thames Hospice.

The Royal Borough has also announced that there will be collection points to dispose of real Christmas trees in locations across the borough.

Click here to find out your nearest location.

Details about which bin to put your Christmas tree in are also summarised below: