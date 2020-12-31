River levels 'falling' after heavy rain hits Royal Borough

River levels are now reducing after a period of heavy rainfall saw a flood defence operated near Maidenhead this week, the Environment Agency says.

The Jubilee River - a River Thames flood defence - was in action over the weekend as the Royal Borough was hit by rain and rising water levels.

But in a statement on Wednesday, the EA said that water levels are now reducing, with no known flood damage from rivers in the Maidenhead area.

“The gates of the Jubilee River defence are currently at Level 4. However, water levels are now falling so we are planning to start closing the gates progressively from this morning (Wednesday) as we return to a normal rate of flow,” it said.

“We are pleased to say we are not aware of any flood damage from rivers in the Maidenhead area.”

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the area on Monday as rain swept towards the south of the UK, with warnings of potential snow and ice.

Water could be seen bursting its banks close to Maidenhead Bridge and in nearby Datchet earlier this week.

The Environment Agency (EA) said on Monday that the Jubilee River had been operated, with two gate movements made to control water levels.

The flood defence diverts river water from the Thames upstream of Maidenhead, running parallel and to the north of the river, and rejoins the water downstream of Windsor.