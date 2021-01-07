Where to dispose of Christmas trees this year

Residents have a few different options for disposing of Christmas trees this year.

Anyone with a garden waste subscription can cut up the tree and put it in the green bin for collection on normal collection day.

Christmas trees left next to the bin will not be collected.

There will also be Christmas tree collections points around the borough until Sunday, January 17.

The Royal Borough asks that residents remove all decorations, lights, pots and stands before disposing of the tree.

The locations of collection points are as follows:

Ascot: Recreation ground car park, Victoria Road.

Bray: Car park, High Street.

Cox Green: Ockwells Park, Ockwells Road.

Datchet: Village hall car park, Allen Way.

Eton Wick: Recreation ground car park, Haywards Mead.

Hurley: Car park, High Street.

Knowl Hill: Village hall car park.

Moneyrow Green: Memorial Hall car park.

Maidenhead: Household Refuse and Recycling Centre.

Maidenhead: Stubbings Nursery.

Old Windsor: Church Road Allotments.

Old Windsor: Recreation ground, Robin Willis Way.

Sunningdale: Broomhall Recreation Ground, Broomhall Lane.

Sunninghill: Victory Fields Recreation Ground, London Road.

Windsor: Community Centre, Hanover Way.

Wraysbury: Village Hall car park.

Cookham: Cookham Moor car park.

Alexander Devine Children's Hospice and Thames Hospice are also doing collections of old Christmas trees in exchange for donations, though registration for both services is now closed.

The pick-ups are going ahead until January 10 with hundreds of people having signed up and given a donation to the charities.