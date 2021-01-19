Berkshire firefighters drive ambulances to help COVID fight

06:05PM, Tuesday 19 January 2021
Photo from @RBFRS on Twitter
A group of firefighters in Berkshire are helping out in the fight against COVID-19 - by driving ambulances to assist the NHS.
As virus cases continue to affect hospitals and frontline health workers, the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) announced on Twitter this week that it would be helping to operate ambulances.
The firefighters are trained and will be under the supervision of a paramedic as they navigate the streets to help people in need of assistance.
"We're #ReadyWillingAble to support the ambulance service where we can and when they need us," RBFRS said on Twitter.
A group of #Berkshire firefighters are now trained and driving ambulances in support and under the supervision of a paramedic, to assist @SCAS999 during the #COVID19 pandemic. We're #ReadyWillingAble to support the ambulance service where we can and when they need us. pic.twitter.com/V2OxPJw3z4— Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@RBFRSofficial) January 19, 2021
