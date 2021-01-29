Flood alerts and snow warnings for Royal Borough area

Warnings of potential flooding in the Royal Borough area have been given after a period of sustained rainfall, and a snow and ice warning has been issued for parts of the South east.

Flood alerts are in place on the River Thames from Maidenhead to Windsor and Eton. The alert is also in place from Hurley to Cookham, and Datchet to Shepperton Green, following 'Storm Christoph'.

A flood warning, where flooding is 'expected', has also been issued for Horton and Wraysbury today (Friday) in the Colne Brook catchment area.

"Heavy rain has been falling in the Colne Brook catchment and further rainfall is forecast overnight Friday and into Saturday," the alert added.

"Properties and low-lying areas around Colnbrook including Horton and Wraysbury may start to flood from now.

"Flood waters may be deep and fast flowing in all these areas. Residents are strongly urged to take action now. Our staff are operating the sluice gates at Horton Mill to reduce levels."

Flood alerts, available to view on the Government website, say that river levels are expected to remain high 'into the weekend'.

Flooding of low-lying roads and farmland is expected today, 'especially in the Bray and Marlow Lock areas', but property flooding is 'not currently expected'.

It comes after Holyport was hit by flooding on the stretch of road from Holyport College to the village yesterday (Thursday). Police urged drivers to avoid the area.

"The Jubilee River is not currently in full operation due to maintenance works, but will be operated should levels continue to rise," the flood alert said.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are in the area checking defences. Please remain safe and aware of your local surroundings and avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses."

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

It has warned people of difficult travel conditions, delays to journeys, power cuts and public transport cancellations as a result of the snow.