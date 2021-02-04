Snow and ice warning issued for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

12:44PM, Thursday 04 February 2021
Snow and ice could hit Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough this weekend, the Met Office has warned.
A Yellow Weather Warning has been issued for the south-east of England, with snow showers and some heavier snow forecast from noon on Saturday until Sunday night.
According to the Met Office, there is a small chance that travel delays will occur and that untreated pavements and cycle paths could become unusable.
More snow is also expected to fall on Monday, and a cold wind is also forecast.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Concerns have been raised by residents after they were ‘stopped and challenged’ by police when driving yesterday (Tuesday) for shopping and exercising.
A 58-year-old man from Windsor has been jailed for more than three years after paying to live-stream the sexual abuse of children in the Philippines.