    • Snow and ice warning issued for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

    George Roberts

    Driving in the snow: Advice for motorists

    Snow and ice could hit Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough this weekend, the Met Office has warned.

    A Yellow Weather Warning has been issued for the south-east of England, with snow showers and some heavier snow forecast from noon on Saturday until Sunday night.

    According to the Met Office, there is a small chance that travel delays will occur and that untreated pavements and cycle paths could become unusable.

    More snow is also expected to fall on Monday, and a cold wind is also forecast.

    Maidenhead

