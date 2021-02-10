Windsor man charged with assaulting emergency worker

06:25PM, Wednesday 10 February 2021
Thames Valley Police has charged a man with multiple offences in Windsor and Maidenhead – including assault of an emergency worker.
Bradley McLauchlan, 22, of Ricardo Road, Old Windsor, was charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker and using threatening, abusive and insulting words to cause harassment, alarm and distress.
He was also charged with one count of obstructing a police officer who was conducting a legal search for drugs on a person.
It is in connection with an incident on Sunday January 24 in Windsor and on Monday February 8 in Maidenhead.
McLauchlan was charged on Tuesday and has been released on bail to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 5.
