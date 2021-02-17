NHS figures reveal number of COVID-19 patients being cared for by hospital trust

The number of patients in hospital with coronavirus at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust fell by more than 25 per cent in the latest NHS statistics.

Hospital admissions data from NHS England shows 329 people with COVID-19 were occupying beds at the trust’s three hospitals on Tuesday, February 9.

This represented a 25.5 per cent decrease from the 442 people being cared for at Wexham Park, Frimley Park and Heatherwood seven days previously.

Positive cases of the virus are continuing to fall in Slough.

A total of 310 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the borough between Monday, February 8 and Sunday, February 14.

This was down from the 465 cases recorded in Slough over the previous seven days.

The town’s seven-day infection rate currently stands at 209.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Cases are also falling in the Royal Borough with 111 people testing positive for coronavirus between Monday, February 8 and Sunday, February 14.

This was down almost 50 per cent from the 219 cases recorded in the area the week before.

The seven-day infection rate for Windsor and Maidenhead now stands at 102.4 cases per 100,000 people.