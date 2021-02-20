Appeal to find missing person who may have driven to Maidenhead or Windsor

01:21PM, Saturday 20 February 2021
Police are appealing for help to find a missing person who may have driven to Maidenhead or Windsor.
Mark Harrison, from Watford, was last seen in Hemel Hempstead yesterday (Friday).
It is believed he may have travelled to the Royal Borough in his blue BMW 320D.
The 55-year-old is approximately 5ft 11ins and medium build.
Call police on 101 if you have seen him or 999 if you are with him now.
⚠️ Have you seen #missing Mark Harrison, 55, from #Watford? Last seen in #Hemel Hempstead on Friday. He's 5ft 11in, medium build. He may have driven to #Maidenhead or #Windsor in his blue BMW 320D.— Herts Police (@HertsPolice) February 20, 2021
