Missing man believed to have travelled to Maidenhead or Windsor found safe

03:06PM, Sunday 21 February 2021
A man who was reported missing has been found safe and well.
Police issued an appeal to help find Mark Harrison, from Watford, yesterday.
The force said it was possible he had travelled to Maidenhead or Windsor.
Herts Police has confirmed the 55-year-old was located this morning (Sunday).
A man who had been missing from Watford has been located.— Herts Police (@HertsPolice) February 21, 2021
Mark Harrison, aged 55, was found safe and well this morning (21 February). Thanks for sharing our appeal. pic.twitter.com/4I9BqJjuOX
