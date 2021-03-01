Royal Borough urges people to 'waste less, recycle more'

A campaign encouraging residents to reduce and recycle their food waste has been launched by the Royal Borough.

The council's 'Waste Less, Recycle More' project is supporting the inaugural Food Waste Action Week, which begins today (Monday).

The week has been organised by the charity Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP).

Throughout March, the Royal Borough will be raising awareness of food waste and climate change and encouraging residents to cut down on the amount of food they throw away and to recycle everything that can’t be used - using food waste caddies provided.

A total of 70 per cent of all wasted food comes from the home, and food waste is one of the biggest contributors to climate change, the council says.

Councillor David Coppinger (Con, Bray), the Royal Borough's lead member for environmental services, said: “Reducing the amount of food thrown away and using the caddies to dispose of it properly is just one simple way our residents can make a difference.

“All food waste can be disposed of in the caddy and residents can be confident that by doing so, they are playing their part in helping the planet.”

Last year, the council collected 2,635 tonnes of food waste, which generated enough electricity to boil more than 12million kettles, or power almost 300 homes for a year.

Food waste collected from residents in the borough is treated at a facility near Wallingford, Oxfordshire, to produce renewable energy to power homes and businesses.

It also helps to produce rich, digestate fertiliser to replace fossil fuel-derived fertilisers on 2,500 acres of farmland.

The council added that the campaign supports its approved Environment and Climate Strategy, which aims to create a net-zero carbon borough by the year 2050.

A climate emergency was declared by the Royal Borough in June 2019.

To order a food waste caddy (or an additional one), which can be delivered or picked up in person, click here.