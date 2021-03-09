Police awarded £700k to crack down on violent crime

Thames Valley Police (TVP) has been awarded more than £700,000 to help tackle serious violence across the region.

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for the force, Matthew Barber, said the cash will 'help take knives off our streets'.

In an announcement yesterday (Monday) Home Secretary Priti Patel announced a national package of £30million to help police target serious violence, murder and knife crime.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) will receive a share of this funding - £735,000 - which it will use to continue the delivery of 'Operation RASURE', the force’s response to violent and knife-enable crime.

Following the launch of Op RASURE, TVP figures show a 10 per cent reduction in serious violence offences on the previous year, and a 12 per cent decrease in the most serious violent crimes.

All knife crime is down nine per cent, force figures also state, and possession of an offensive weapon has also declined, by five per cent.

Op RASURE has also led to more than 800 arrests and the seizure of more than 250 weapons and thousands of pounds worth of illegal drugs.

Commissioner Barber said: “We must use every tool available to us in the battle against serious violence.

"This additional funding will support TVP’s proactive enforcement operations that will continue to take knives off our streets and reduce violence across the Thames Valley.

"With tough enforcement and long term support we can reduce violence and save lives.”

First launched in April 2020, Op RASURE is delivering activity across the force area to drive down violent crime.

This includes operations targeting individuals suspected of violent crime, particularly knife offences.

The initiative provides additional high-visibility patrols in hotspot areas; the use of stop-and-search powers and the seizure of weapons and drugs.

Op RASURE also supports prevention by providing support to those most vulnerable to violent crime and exploitation by gangs and county lines drug networks.

It is directed by the Thames Valley Violence Reduction Unit.

Superintendent Stan Gilmour, director of the unit, said: “Tackling serious violence and in particular knife offences is a priority for the force, for our wider partners and of course for communities across the Thames Valley.

“This latest funding will enable us to continue to deliver Operation RASURE, which has already had a huge impact through its proactive and highly-visible policing activity."